Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Financial Survey

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) and Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Huntington Ingalls Industries and Howmet Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries 1 5 3 0 2.22 Howmet Aerospace 0 4 14 1 2.84

Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus target price of $264.43, indicating a potential downside of 3.84%. Howmet Aerospace has a consensus target price of $172.13, indicating a potential downside of 9.58%. Given Huntington Ingalls Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Huntington Ingalls Industries is more favorable than Howmet Aerospace.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howmet Aerospace has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Huntington Ingalls Industries pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Howmet Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Huntington Ingalls Industries pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Howmet Aerospace pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Howmet Aerospace has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Howmet Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries 4.54% 11.34% 4.43% Howmet Aerospace 18.09% 28.17% 12.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Howmet Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Howmet Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Howmet Aerospace”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries $11.54 billion 0.94 $550.00 million $13.36 20.58 Howmet Aerospace $7.43 billion 10.33 $1.16 billion $3.42 55.67

Howmet Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huntington Ingalls Industries. Huntington Ingalls Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howmet Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Howmet Aerospace beats Huntington Ingalls Industries on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in-service the U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, the company provides C5ISR systems and operations; application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to battlefield decisions; defensive and offensive cyberspace strategies and electronic warfare; live, virtual, and constructive solutions; unmanned, autonomous systems; and fleet sustainment; and critical nuclear operations. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment offers airfoils and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines; and rotating and structural parts. The Fastening Systems segment produces aerospace fastening systems, as well as commercial transportation, industrial, and other fasteners; and latches, bearings, fluid fittings, and installation tools. The Engineered Structures segment provides titanium ingots and mill products, aluminum and nickel forgings, and machined components and assemblies for aerospace and defense applications; and titanium forgings, extrusions, and forming and machining services for airframe, wing, aero-engine, and landing gear components. The Forged Wheels segment offers forged aluminum wheels and related products for heavy-duty trucks and commercial transportation markets. The company was formerly known as Arconic Inc. Howmet Aerospace Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.