Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.05 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.82). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 136.20 ($1.84), with a volume of 2,134,541 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ibstock from GBX 220 to GBX 210 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ibstock from GBX 200 to GBX 170 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ibstock from GBX 190 to GBX 188 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 189.33.

Ibstock Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £537.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4,540.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91.

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ibstock had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ibstock plc will post 11.0089552 earnings per share for the current year.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

