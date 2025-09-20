ICTS International NV (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ICTS International NV (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ICTSF stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. ICTS International has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling.

