Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Short Interest Update

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Imperial Metals stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. Imperial Metals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

