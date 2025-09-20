ING Group, N.V. $ING Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ING Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,062,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ING Group by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,667,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,926 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,274,000 after purchasing an additional 869,281 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in ING Group by 1,434.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 378,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. ING Group, N.V. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 27.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.4002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 450.0%. ING Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

ING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

