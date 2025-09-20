Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.39.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.28.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%.The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director William J. Chase purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,970.79. The trade was a 288.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $104,617.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,989.24. This represents a 6.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $153,837 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 114,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

