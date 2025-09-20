Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,678,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $438.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.