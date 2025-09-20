iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. BostonPremier Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

NASDAQ XT opened at $71.43 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

