iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 211.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,718 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 146.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,099,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,575 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,155.5% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after acquiring an additional 984,491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $43.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

