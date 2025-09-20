iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Stake Trimmed by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $194.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $194.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

