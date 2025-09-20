Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 79,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Westpark Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.54.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1%

GOOGL stock opened at $254.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.31. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.