JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,686,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 5,780,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,604.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,604.8 days.

JPSTF opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.86.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

