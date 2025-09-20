JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,686,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 5,780,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,604.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,604.8 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance
JPSTF opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.86.
JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JAPAN POST BANK
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.