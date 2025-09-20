JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

ZM stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. Zoom Communications has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $220,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,291.78. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $206,415.00. Following the sale, the director owned 155,119 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,924.60. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114 in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Communications by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Zoom Communications by 990.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Communications by 201.6% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

