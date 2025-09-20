JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $23.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Zacks Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Sunrun from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Glj Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Sunrun Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ RUN opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.21. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $36,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 435,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,659.47. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $53,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,038,732.77. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,538 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 181.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 960.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sunrun by 87.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 436.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

