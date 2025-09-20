JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $98.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Trimble Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.78 on Friday. Trimble has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,992 shares of company stock worth $18,579,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 138,689 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

