Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,400 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jushi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.96. Jushi has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Research analysts expect that Jushi will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of cannabis for medical and adult-use markets. The company offers flower, extracts, concentrates, edibles, oil, pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules, softgels, cannabis-infused gummies and ultra-premium chocolate, and topicals products, as well as vaporization devices and cartridges under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands.

