Kirby Corporation $KEX Shares Sold by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 24.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,954,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $197,444,000 after purchasing an additional 389,005 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 9.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,323,000 after purchasing an additional 107,240 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 32.1% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,470,000 after purchasing an additional 224,999 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 69.3% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 776,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,384,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 703,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,010,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $83.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. Kirby Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.55 and a 1 year high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $855.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.94 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

