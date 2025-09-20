Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 34.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 312,556 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Koppers by 19.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 758,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125,799 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 140.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 72,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Koppers from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Koppers Stock Down 1.2%

KOP stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $572.08 million, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Koppers

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.