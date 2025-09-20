Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 211,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

