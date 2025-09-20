MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 49 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 186,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.7%

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $232.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.96 and a 200 day moving average of $228.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.30 and a 12-month high of $255.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.