MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Hologic were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Hologic by 5.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Hologic by 4.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Hologic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

