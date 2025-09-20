MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 262 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 5.6% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 21.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Sunday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

VRT opened at $143.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.32.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

