MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 647 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 124.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $86.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.19, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Baird R W decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

