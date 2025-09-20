MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,639,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Labcorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,696,000 after acquiring an additional 624,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $709,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Labcorp in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

LH opened at $277.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $283.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.92.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,480. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total value of $529,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,507.20. This represents a 23.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,546 shares of company stock worth $4,207,192 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

