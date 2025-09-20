Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.69. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 93,070 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mazda Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mazda Motor Corporation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

