Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.69. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 93,070 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mazda Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MZDAY
Mazda Motor Price Performance
Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mazda Motor Corporation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mazda Motor
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.