Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $391,611.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,618.20. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,922 shares of company stock worth $196,412,792. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $778.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $747.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $665.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

