Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MU. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.6%

MU opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average is $105.58. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $170.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $278,070.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,287.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $7,720,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 79,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 61,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

