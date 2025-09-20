Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.71 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

