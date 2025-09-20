Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Nano-X Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised Nano-X Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nano-X Imaging presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $229.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.94. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 468.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

