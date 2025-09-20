NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given Market Perform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $13.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NewtekOne Stock Down 1.8%

NewtekOne stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.88 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. NewtekOne has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.81%.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 728.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

