Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Nextracker Trading Up 1.2%

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $71.35 on Friday. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.

In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $320,304.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,744,400. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,830,915.39. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $2,321,454. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nextracker by 18.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nextracker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nextracker by 189.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Nextracker by 719.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

