Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nexus Uranium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GIDMF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Nexus Uranium has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Nexus Uranium

Nexus Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an option to acquire 90% interest in the Wray Mesa uranium project with 308 unpatented mining claims covering 6,282 acres located in the Uruvan mining district in Utah.

