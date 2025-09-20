NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average of $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total value of $11,776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,398,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,839,029,289.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

