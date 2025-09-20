NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Holdings Trimmed by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.1%

NXPI opened at $224.05 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.13 and a 200-day moving average of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,212 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

