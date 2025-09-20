Olin Corporation $OLN Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 85.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66,524 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Olin by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 890.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 451,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 405,480 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $7,514,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $4,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Price Performance

OLN opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 1.61. Olin Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $126,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,070.89. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

