Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.15.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $137.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day moving average is $120.68. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $275,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,504 shares in the company, valued at $325,520. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

