Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Pacific Gas & Electric alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 55.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 431.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 278.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 86,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 63,747 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 738.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 155,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 38.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Argus raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCG

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.