Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,561 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,430,000 after buying an additional 376,932 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 26,340.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,361 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 494.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,175,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,042,000 after buying an additional 977,411 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.7% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,109,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,147,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 433.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,668,000 after buying an additional 626,077 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Five Below from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,309.78. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,080. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,818 shares of company stock worth $1,048,998 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $151.99 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

