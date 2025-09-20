Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,522 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 199.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 166,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $60,211.62. Following the acquisition, the director owned 31,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,961.42. This represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the acquisition, the director owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,881.55. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $180.79 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.32.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.46.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

