Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,524 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,332.81. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.97%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

