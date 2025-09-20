Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amcor by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,707,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amcor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,191,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,142,000 after acquiring an additional 490,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 0.5%

AMCR opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.