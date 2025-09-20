Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 121.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.