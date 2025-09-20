Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,966 Masco Corporation $MAS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,966 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,985,000 after buying an additional 984,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,882,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,972,000 after purchasing an additional 155,351 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,535,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,291,000 after purchasing an additional 71,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

