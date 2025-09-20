Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,647,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,194,000. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 48.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average of $168.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $260.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 7,576 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $210.00 price target on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

