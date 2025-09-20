Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $469.99 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.