Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,071 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 5.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 33.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Workday by 27.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.99. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $273,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,541,919.96. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,024 shares of company stock worth $76,664,934 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

