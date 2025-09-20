Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,076 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $318.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.97 and a 200-day moving average of $292.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.