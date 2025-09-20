Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,502 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $593,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,300. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

