Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,813 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 185.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $324.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $330.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

