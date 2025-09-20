Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,132 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,485,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,663 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $133,855,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $97.84 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.